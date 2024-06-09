Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Lee Enterprises worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Lee Enterprises stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95.

Lee Enterprises ( NYSE:LEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $146.55 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Lee Enterprises, Incorporated will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Insider Transactions at Lee Enterprises

In related news, major shareholder Digital Ltd Quint acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 726,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,236,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 86,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,720. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

