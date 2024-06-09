Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Spotify Technology accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $949,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,520,000 after buying an additional 299,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 371.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.81.

NYSE SPOT opened at $308.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.85. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $129.23 and a 1-year high of $331.08.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

