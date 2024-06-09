Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Has $6.47 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,550 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.2% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $5,440,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 760.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 74,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.62.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

