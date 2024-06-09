Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Has $81,000 Stake in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,449 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 1.24% of SunLink Health Systems worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SSY opened at $0.79 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

