Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 340.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of E.W. Scripps worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1,394.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the third quarter worth $55,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

SSP stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 39.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $561.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.01 million. Analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on E.W. Scripps

E.W. Scripps Profile

(Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.