Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,076 Shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Adams Resources & Energy worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

AE opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average is $26.57.

Adams Resources & Energy Dividend Announcement

Adams Resources & Energy ( NYSE:AE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.17. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $661.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AE. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Adams Resources & Energy Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

