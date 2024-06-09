Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Purchases 252,909 Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,909 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of 23andMe worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in 23andMe by 361.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,229 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in 23andMe by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in 23andMe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of 23andMe by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 22,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ME opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.04.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 23andMe from $0.85 to $0.47 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

