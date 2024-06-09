Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,640 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises 4.4% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $12,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70,150.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 333,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,944,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,826,061.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 333,916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,944,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,826,061.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,513,503 shares of company stock worth $121,913,983 and sold 229,248 shares worth $15,950,628. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 0.8 %

LSXMA opened at $21.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average of $27.61. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.65.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

