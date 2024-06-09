Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Sells 14,325 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,325 shares during the period. Ally Financial comprises approximately 0.9% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,009,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,293,000 after purchasing an additional 290,842 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 47.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,316,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,651 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 34.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,122,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,309,000 after acquiring an additional 795,754 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,752,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,129,000 after acquiring an additional 495,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,610,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,165,000 after acquiring an additional 353,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Ally Financial’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

