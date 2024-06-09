Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $454.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $435.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $146.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.57.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

