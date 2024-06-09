Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,828 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $88,852,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,236,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,920 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 100.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,290,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,282,000 after purchasing an additional 646,666 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,126.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 587,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 539,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,272,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,231,000 after purchasing an additional 510,125 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at $119,979,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at $119,979,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $65,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,314,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,165,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on JEF. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $47.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.84.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

See Also

