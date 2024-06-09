Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,234,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mercury General by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,893,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,662,000 after buying an additional 79,659 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Mercury General by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 68,991 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Mercury General by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,756,000 after buying an additional 66,574 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Mercury General by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 69,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 33,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

Mercury General Stock Performance

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.84. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Mercury General had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 4.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

