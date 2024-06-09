Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Takes $159,000 Position in First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.41% of First Seacoast Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

First Seacoast Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FSEA stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33. First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

First Seacoast Bancorp Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 64.07%.

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

