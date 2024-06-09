Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,803 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,010,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,010,244,000 after acquiring an additional 263,994 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Workday by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,348,000 after buying an additional 1,406,153 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,726,000 after buying an additional 78,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Workday by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after buying an additional 872,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $215.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.61 and a 200-day moving average of $268.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $311.28.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,404,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,690,743.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total value of $1,352,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,404,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,042 shares of company stock valued at $134,777,415. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.96.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

