X3 (NASDAQ:XTKG) & XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) Critical Analysis

X3 (NASDAQ:XTKG – Get Free Report) and XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares X3 and XTI Aerospace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X3 $16.83 million 0.06 -$109.60 million N/A N/A XTI Aerospace $4.56 million 1.86 -$45.95 million N/A N/A

XTI Aerospace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than X3.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

X3 has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XTI Aerospace has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for X3 and XTI Aerospace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X3 0 0 0 0 N/A XTI Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares X3 and XTI Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X3 N/A N/A N/A XTI Aerospace -982.52% -505.62% -105.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of X3 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of XTI Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of X3 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of XTI Aerospace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

X3 beats XTI Aerospace on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X3

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company offers Global Trade Platform, a digital platform for trading partners, service providers, and government authorities. It also engages in bitcoin cryptomining operations, renewable energy projects, and agriculture technologies and trading. The company was formerly known as Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. and changed its name to X3 Holdings Co Ltd. in January 2024. X3 Holdings Co Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About XTI Aerospace

XTI Aircraft Company manufactures vertical takeoff airplanes. The company provides TriFan 600, which lifts off vertically. XTI Aircraft Company was formerly known as AVX Aircraft Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to XTI Aircraft Company in March 2015. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

