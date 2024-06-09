XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.10

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.10 and traded as high as $24.20. XOMA shares last traded at $24.05, with a volume of 6,026 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOMA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research note on Friday, May 31st. SVB Leerink began coverage on XOMA in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

XOMA Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $279.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.85.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 705.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XOMA Co. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of XOMA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in XOMA by 55.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in XOMA in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in XOMA by 25.0% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 436,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after buying an additional 87,203 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

