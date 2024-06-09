Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.12 and last traded at $27.12. Approximately 2,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average of $26.12.

Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (SMLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 ESG index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks screened for various environmental, social, and governance factors. SMLE was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Xtrackers.

