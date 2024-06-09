Yext Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 16,827 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,581% compared to the average daily volume of 1,001 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Yext Price Performance

NYSE:YEXT opened at $5.15 on Friday. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $643.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $101.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yext

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Yext during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yext by 17,238.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

