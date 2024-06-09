Shares of Yü Group PLC (LON:YU – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,725 ($22.10) and last traded at GBX 1,745 ($22.36). 10,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,750 ($22.42).
Yü Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £292.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1,032.54 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,815.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,442.85.
Yü Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Yü Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. Yü Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,366.86%.
Insider Transactions at Yü Group
About Yü Group
Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Retail, Smart, and Metering Assets segments. It supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. The company also provides electric vehicle charge points; smart meter installation and maintenance services; gas shipping services; and green electricity and carbon neutral gas.
