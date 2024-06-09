Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.80.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,910,900.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,910,900.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,521 shares of company stock worth $4,620,263 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $139.97 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.17. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

