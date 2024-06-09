Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) Trading Down 3%

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Free Report) was down 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 126,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 473,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Yumanity Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.32.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration.

