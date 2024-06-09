Yunji (YJ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 11th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter.

Yunji Stock Performance

Shares of YJ opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75. Yunji has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.55.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

