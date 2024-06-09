ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Trading 0.6% Higher

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.29 and last traded at $19.21. 3,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 11,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $37.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17.

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (ZHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed options strategy that provides S&P 500 equity exposure while attempting to mitigate downside risk. The fund uses options and a broad range of fixed income securities to pursue its investment objective.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.