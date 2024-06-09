ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

ZTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC decreased their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of -0.09. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $28.13.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 21.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s payout ratio is presently 42.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 128,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $43,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 32.8% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

