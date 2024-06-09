Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.400–0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.0 million-$204.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.6 million. Zumiez also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.40)-$(0.30) EPS.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Zumiez from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $18.75 on Friday. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.28. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $177.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,917 shares in the company, valued at $828,792.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

