Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

ZWS stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $34.58.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.43 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In related news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $336,994.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,540.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 50,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $1,614,534.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,998,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,460,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $336,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,540.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 603,840 shares of company stock worth $19,386,823 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZWS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

