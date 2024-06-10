100 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Acquired by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 452.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Public Storage by 734.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 72,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,233,000 after purchasing an additional 64,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Public Storage
In related news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on PSA
Public Storage Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $273.50 on Monday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $312.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.80.
Public Storage Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.99%.
Public Storage Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Public Storage
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Top 3 Stocks Set to Soar with the AI-Driven Metaverse Revolution
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Palantir Was Left Out of the S&P 500; It Still Looks Like a Buy
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Invesco QQQ and Nasdaq-100 Analysis: Key Market Trends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.