100 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Acquired by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 452.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Public Storage by 734.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 72,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,233,000 after purchasing an additional 64,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PSA. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.75.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $273.50 on Monday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $312.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.80.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.99%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

