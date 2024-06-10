11,300 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Bought by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,929,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,839,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 519,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,774,000 after buying an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TDY opened at $387.71 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $448.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $398.25 and its 200-day moving average is $416.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.36 EPS for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.