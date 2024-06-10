130,000 Shares in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Acquired by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 130,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,844,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of MasTec as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,963,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,085 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 44,834.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 798,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,434,000 after acquiring an additional 796,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,970,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 7,110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 359,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,848,000 after acquiring an additional 354,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 614,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,556,000 after acquiring an additional 299,567 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on MasTec from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.23.

Shares of MTZ traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.34. 12,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,903. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.57.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.33. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,742.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

