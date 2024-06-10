175,477 Shares in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Purchased by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 175,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Eventbrite as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EB. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 205,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 28,591 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,567,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,823,000 after buying an additional 1,259,000 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 53,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 31,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 27,401 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite Stock Performance

Eventbrite stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $5.13. 50,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,119. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.67. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $498.17 million, a PE ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 2.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eventbrite

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,271.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.93.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

