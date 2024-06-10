2,000,000 Shares in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Bought by Findell Capital Management LLC

Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,000. Oportun Financial makes up 5.2% of Findell Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Findell Capital Management LLC owned about 5.84% of Oportun Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 7,197.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $2.94 on Monday. Oportun Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $250.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.70) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oportun Financial Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on OPRT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

