20,266 Shares in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Purchased by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Stock Down 0.8 %

FCFS stock opened at $111.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.88. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $88.05 and a one year high of $133.64.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $836.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.08 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Loop Capital upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 21,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $2,620,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,502,761 shares in the company, valued at $659,781,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,804,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 21,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $2,620,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,502,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,781,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 762,197 shares of company stock valued at $89,918,428 over the last quarter. 14.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FirstCash Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

