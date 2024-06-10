284,000 Shares in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Bought by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned about 0.19% of Allbirds at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth about $751,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Arnhold LLC boosted its position in Allbirds by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 272,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 46,350 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Allbirds by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ann Mitchell sold 62,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $34,992.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 812,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allbirds Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $0.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86. Allbirds, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.83.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 60.50% and a negative return on equity of 57.15%. The company had revenue of $39.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIRD has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Allbirds from $0.90 to $0.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Allbirds from $1.60 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Allbirds

About Allbirds

(Free Report)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.