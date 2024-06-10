297,395 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Bought by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 297,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,624,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.1% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 67,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG opened at $62.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $63.15.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

