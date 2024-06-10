412,896 Shares in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Acquired by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 412,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Weibo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WB. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in Weibo by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Weibo by 353.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Weibo by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 23,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Weibo stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. Weibo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Weibo had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $463.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.30 million. Research analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WB shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Weibo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.60 price target on shares of Weibo in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.90 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.65.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

