466,876 Shares in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Purchased by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 466,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,164,000. Corcept Therapeutics makes up 1.5% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Corcept Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 50,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $141,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,877 over the last three months. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CORT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.95. 350,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.66. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $35.22.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

