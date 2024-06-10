700,000 Shares in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Acquired by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,021,000. Clearwater Analytics comprises 1.4% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $20.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.13, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $21.89.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Clearwater Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Subi Sethi sold 18,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $361,936.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CWAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

