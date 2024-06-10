70,800 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Acquired by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,495,000 after purchasing an additional 294,143 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,236,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,514 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,663,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,285,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,620,000 after purchasing an additional 130,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,236,000 after purchasing an additional 865,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.40.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $90.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $91.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

