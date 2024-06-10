75,506 Shares in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Bought by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,153,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Rambus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rambus by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,794,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,476,000 after purchasing an additional 616,670 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Rambus by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,134,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,893,000 after acquiring an additional 515,657 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Rambus by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,515,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Rambus by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,414,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,909,000 after acquiring an additional 105,281 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,756,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

RMBS opened at $55.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.06. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Rambus had a net margin of 78.14% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $940,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,164,740.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $940,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,164,740.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $243,762.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,358.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,723 shares of company stock valued at $5,931,163. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

