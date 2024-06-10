800,000 Shares in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Purchased by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.97% of Bit Digital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bit Digital by 3,163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,661,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after buying an additional 5,487,615 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bit Digital by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,745,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after buying an additional 304,830 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bit Digital by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Bit Digital by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,041,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 842,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital Price Performance

BTBT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.65. 1,173,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,452,550. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $218.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 4.75. Bit Digital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $5.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bit Digital ( NASDAQ:BTBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Bit Digital had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $30.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bit Digital, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BTBT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

