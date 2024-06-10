805 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Acquired by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $1,289,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $252,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 36.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 50.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $509.00 to $457.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.74.

LULU stock opened at $317.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $340.49 and a 200-day moving average of $422.77. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.03 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

