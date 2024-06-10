809,148 Shares in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Acquired by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 809,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,832,000. Xerox makes up about 1.5% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Xerox as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Xerox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Xerox by 30,127.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 1,733.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

XRX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.14. 136,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $19.78.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently -63.69%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XRX. StockNews.com cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

