Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda Sells 11,413 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,413 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,756,000 after acquiring an additional 15,632 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its stake in Alphabet by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 320,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,701,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Alphabet by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 7,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in Alphabet by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 323,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,235,000 after purchasing an additional 38,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 58,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $174.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.72. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $178.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,758 shares of company stock valued at $25,580,826. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

