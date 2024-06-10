ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.57

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.57 and last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 52271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACAD shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.94.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $59,340.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,977.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $59,340.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,977.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 17,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $317,080.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,271.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,669 shares of company stock worth $1,441,922 in the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

