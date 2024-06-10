Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $118.00 to $130.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Addus HomeCare traded as high as $117.77 and last traded at $115.57, with a volume of 43651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.54.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.10.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

