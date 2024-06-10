Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Down 1.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during trading on Monday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $640.00 to $625.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Adobe traded as low as $451.51 and last traded at $459.17. Approximately 890,447 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,336,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $465.43.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.68.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,440,000 after buying an additional 41,164 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $4,141,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 267.3% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $205.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $476.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

