Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $640.00 to $625.00. The stock had previously closed at $465.43, but opened at $453.84. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Adobe shares last traded at $461.39, with a volume of 320,473 shares changing hands.
ADBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.68.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Adobe
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adobe Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $476.71 and its 200-day moving average is $545.25. The stock has a market cap of $205.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.
Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
