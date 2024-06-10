Alfreton Capital LLP Invests $15.08 Million in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Alfreton Capital LLP purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,324,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,084,000. CCC Intelligent Solutions accounts for approximately 6.2% of Alfreton Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCCS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,765,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,369 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,436,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,870,000 after buying an additional 5,873,823 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 19.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,822,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,457 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,836,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,451,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

CCCS stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $13.41.

Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $227.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $54,719.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,149.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 324,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $3,948,166.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 212,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,385.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $54,719.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,154 shares in the company, valued at $168,149.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,128,274 shares of company stock valued at $702,377,159 in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCCS has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

