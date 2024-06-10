Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,966,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 301,675 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.7% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $418,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,758 shares of company stock valued at $25,580,826. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.91. 2,990,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,382,771. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.83 and a 12 month high of $179.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

