Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Voyager Global Management LP’s Largest Position

Voyager Global Management LP increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,715,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 18.1% of Voyager Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Voyager Global Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $379,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 76,410 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,758 shares of company stock worth $25,580,826 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,790,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,071,010. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.35 and a one year high of $178.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

